INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

16 Soldiers Killed, 29 Injured in Suicide Attack in Northwestern Pakistan

Jun 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 29 people were also injured, including 10 army personnel and 19 civilians, in a suicide attack in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday. According to police, the explosion also caused the roofs of two houses to collapse, injuring six children. The police said a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy. Local media reported that the attack was claimed by the suicide bomber wing of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group, which is affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban.

