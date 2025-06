AMN WEB DESK

A state funeral ceremony was held today for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, soldiers, nuclear scientists and civilians, killed during the 12-day war with Israel. Thousands of mourners gathered at the Azadi Street in capital city of Tehran to attend the funeral of 60 Iranians killed during the war. As a result of aggression by Israeli Defence Forces, Iran lost IRGC chief Hossein Salami, one Aerospace Force commander, a top general and others.