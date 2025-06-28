Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Moscow Ready for Fresh Peace Talks with Ukraine: Putin

Jun 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, Moscow is ready for fresh direct peace talks with Ukraine, despite ongoing drone attacks by both sides. Speaking in Minsk during his visit to Belarus yesterday, Mr. Putin said, officials are discussing the timing of the potential meeting, with ceasefire terms likely on the agenda.


Earlier, previous rounds of talks in Istanbul ended without progress. On the other hand, Ukraine has reported to have intercepted most of 363 Russian drones and six missiles overnight. While Russia has claimed downing 39 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions. 

