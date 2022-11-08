15th Asian Airgun Championship 2022 to begin tomorrow at Daegu in South Korea

AMN

The 15th Asian Airgun Championship 2022 will begin tomorrow at Daegu in South Korea. This will be the first Rifle/Pistol Asian Shooting Confederation Championship that will be counted towards the new Asian Ranking System. Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh, Arjun Babuta and Divyansh Singh Panwar are among some prominent names in the 36-strong Indian contingents set to take part in the championship.

Manu Bhake is a part of the 10 m Air Pistol (Junior Women) while Mehuli Ghosh will take part in the women’s 10m Air Rifle event. Yashasvi Joshi will compete in the 10 m Air Pistol (Youth Women). Arjun Babuta to participate in the 10m Air Rifle for Men while Divyansh Singh Panwar will compete in the junior men category.

Asian Airgun Championship 2022 is scheduled to be held from the 9 to the 19th of this month at Daegu International Shooting Range.