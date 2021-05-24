1550 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection reported in Delhi

AMN

A total of 1550 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in the National Capital during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to over 14.18 lakh. Delhi Government has said that over 13.70 lakh people affected with Coronavirus have been cured so far. In the last 24 hours, more than four thousand people recovered and two hundred seven deaths were reported in the city. Presently, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the National Capital is 24,578.

More than 4717 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours in Delhi. With this so far, more than 50.86 lakh vaccine doses have been administered.