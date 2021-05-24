Japan kicks off mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID crisis worsens
India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88.30%;
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
Transgender persons to get Rs 1500 each to meet basic needs in view of COVID pandemic
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 May 2021 04:12:43      انڈین آواز

1550 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection reported in Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

A total of 1550 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in the National Capital during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to over 14.18 lakh. Delhi Government has said that over 13.70 lakh people affected with Coronavirus have been cured so far. In the last 24 hours, more than four thousand people recovered and two hundred seven deaths were reported in the city. Presently, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the National Capital is 24,578.

More than 4717 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours in Delhi. With this so far, more than 50.86 lakh vaccine doses have been administered.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian pugilists start favourite in opening rounds in Asian Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur ,Sakshi (54kg), Jasm ...

Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody in wrestler murder case

AMN India’s two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar has been sent to six days police custody by ...

Hockey is in my DNA: Midfielder Jaskaran Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey is in my DNA and it was but natural that i got attracted to this game ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

مولانا سید قاری محمد عثمان منصورپوری کے انتقال پر مولانا ارشد مدنی کو ملال

                    مولانا قاری سیّد محمد عثمان منصورپوری صدر ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz