इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2021 09:45:25      انڈین آواز

15 killed, Many Injured in Explosion at Firecracker Factory in Tamil Nadu

Published On: By

Agencies / Chennai

At least 15 people have been killed and many were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, around 500 kilometres from Chennai.

The explosion took place at around 1.30 pm today.

Ten fire-fighting units from various locations were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the blast.

“Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected,” he tweeted.

Chief Minister E Palaniswami has announced a compensation of ₹ 3 lakh for the families of those who died in the blast and ₹ 1 lakh for the severely injured.

The Centre has announced ₹ 2 lakh for the families of the victims and ₹ 50,000 for those injured.

“An ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. ₹ 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured,” a tweet from the PMO account read.

