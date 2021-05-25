146 eminent citizens submit petition to President Kovind on post-poll violence in West Bengal

AMNA petition on post-poll violence in West Bengal, signed by 146 citizens from various walks of life, has been submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind. The petition has been signed by 146 top retired officials, which include 17 Judges, 63 Bureaucrats, 10 Ambassadors and 56 Armed Forces Officers.

Speaking about the recent political killings and bloodshed after the State Assembly elections in West Bengal, the petition said that this incident has highlighted the need for every right-thinking citizen to observe non-violence at all costs. The eminent citizens in the petition also remarked that a democratic process, which inherently rejects revenge, aggression and retaliation should be respected. Calling political violence the bane of democratic values, the petition said that these values must be preserved at all costs.

Stating that law and order is a State subject, eminent citizens requested that West Bengal government must act in accordance with the constitutional mandate to maintain law and order, curb violence and ensure peace and tranquillity amongst all sections of its people. The petition further said that the Centre must keep a close eye on the situation on the basis of the reports of the Governor in the discharge of his Constitutional obligations. The petition also sought to reinforce the State’s law and order machinery by deploying a sufficient number of Central forces wherever and whenever necessary for peace and tranquillity.