145 fresh cases of COVID-19 registered in Maharashtra

AMN

145 fresh cases of COVID-19 were registered today in the state with six people succumbing to the infection in last 24 hours. With these the total number of infected persons in the state stands at 635 with a toll of 32.

According to the latest press release issued by the Public Health Department, Mumbai itself has registered 377 active cases with its neighbouring districts including Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai additionally witnessing 77 cases. Other districts with significant numbers are Pune with 82 cases and Sangli 25 cases so far reported.