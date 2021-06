AMN

14,424 new COVID cases were reported today in Kerala with the test positivity rate slightly falling to 13.41 per cent. 17,994 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. This took the active caseload of the State to 1,35,298. Deaths of 194 people were confirmed of COVID today, taking the death toll to 10,631 in the state. More than 1.07 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours.