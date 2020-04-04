FreeCurrencyRates.com

144 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka today

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education minister Suresh Kumar has said that 144 confirmed COVID 19 positive cases are reported as of now, including four deaths and 11 discharges in the state.

Sixteen new cases were reported today. He said the fourth 75 year old patient was from Bagalkote who breathed his last due to uncontrolled diabetes and hyper tension. On Tablighi jamaat visitors, he informed that 380 people have been identified in the state, 10 are from Indonesia and nine from Kirghizstan. Till now 214 test reports are received of such visitors, 16 are found positive and 198 have been found negative of the virus. The minister informed that over 106 crore rupees donations have been received from different quarters so far to CM Relief Fund for COVID 19.

