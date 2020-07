AMN

In Chandigarh, today 14 new cases from various sectors reported positive for Covid-19 which include 3 PGI employees from sector 15 and one PGI employee from Sector 9 of the city.

With this the number of cases tested positive so far has risen to 751. Out of which 518 have cured so far and 12 Covid patients have died till now. Now 221 Covid patients are under treatment in UT Chandigarh.