131 distinguished personalities selected for Padma Awards

The Government has announced 131 Padma awards for the year 2026. The awards comprise five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri. Among the awardees, 19 are women and 16 honours are being conferred posthumously. Actors Dharmendra & Mammootty, judge KT Thomas and politician VS Achuthanandhan, singer Alka Yagnik and cricketer Rohit Sharma are prominent among them.

The list of Padma Bhushan awardees includes playback singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy from Tamil Nadu, and Malayalam actor Mammootty from Kerala. Other awardees include Nori Dattatreyudu, Vijay Amritraj, S.K.M. Maeilanandhan from Tamil Nadu, Shatavadhani R. Ganesh, banker Uday Kotak and Vellappally Natesan. Piyush Pandey, V.K. Malhotra and Shibu Soren have been awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously.

113 individuals have been named for Padma Shri awards, the fourth-highest civilian honour for distinguished service in fields such as arts, social work, public affairs, medicine, agriculture, literature, education and sports. Star Indian Batter Rohit Sharma, Praveen Kumar and, Captain of Indian Women Cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur, Baldev Singh, K Pajanivel, Savita Punia have been given Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of Sports.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March / April every year. For the year 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 6 persons from the category of Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI and 16 Posthumous awardees.

Padma Vibhushan (5)

SN Name Field State / Country 1 Shri Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra 2 Shri K T Thomas Public Affairs Kerala 3 Ms. N Rajam Art Uttar Pradesh 4 Shri P Narayanan Literature and Education Kerala 5 Shri V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous) Public Affairs Kerala

Padma Bhushan (13)

SN Name Field State / Country 6 Ms. Alka Yagnik Art Maharashtra 7 Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Public Affairs Uttarakhand 8 Shri Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy Medicine Tamil Nadu 9 Shri Mammootty Art Kerala 10 Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu Medicine United States of America 11 Shri Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra 12 Shri S K M Maeilanandhan Social Work Tamil Nadu 13 Shri Shatavadhani R Ganesh Art Karnataka 14 Shri Shibu Soren (Posthumous) Public Affairs Jharkhand 15 Shri Uday Kotak Trade and Industry Maharashtra 16 Shri V K Malhotra (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi 17 Shri Vellappally Natesan Public Affairs Kerala 18 Shri Vijay Amritraj Sports United States of America

Padma Shri (113)

SN Name Field State / Country 19 Shri A E Muthunayagam Science and Engineering Kerala 20 Shri Anil Kumar Rastogi Art Uttar Pradesh 21 Shri Anke Gowda M. Social Work Karnataka 22 Ms. Armida Fernandez Medicine Maharashtra 23 Shri Arvind Vaidya Art Gujarat 24 Shri Ashok Khade Trade and Industry Maharashtra 25 Shri Ashok Kumar Singh Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh 26 Shri Asok Kumar Haldar Literature and Education West Bengal 27 Shri Baldev Singh Sports Punjab 28 Shri Bhagwandas Raikwar Sports Madhya Pradesh 29 Shri Bharat Singh Bharti Art Bihar 30 Shri Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda Art Maharashtra 31 Shri Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous) Art Bihar 32 Shri Brij Lal Bhat Social Work Jammu and Kashmir 33 Shri Buddha Rashmi Mani Others – Archaeology Uttar Pradesh 34 Dr. Budhri Tati Social Work Chhattisgarh 35 Shri Chandramouli Gaddamanugu Science and Engineering Telangana 36 Shri Charan Hembram Literature and Education Odisha 37 Shri Chiranji Lal Yadav Art Uttar Pradesh 38 Ms. Deepika Reddy Art Telangana 39 Shri Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya Art Gujarat 40 Shri Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad Art Andhra Pradesh 41 Shri Gafruddin Mewati Jogi Art Rajasthan 42 Shri Gambir Singh Yonzone Literature and Education West Bengal 43 Shri Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous) Art Andhra Pradesh 44 Ms. Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ms. Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)* Art Tamil Nadu 45 Shri Gopal Ji Trivedi Science and Engineering Bihar 46 Shri Guduru Venkat Rao Medicine Telangana 47 Shri H V Hande Medicine Tamil Nadu 48 Shri Hally War Social Work Meghalaya 49 Shri Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous) Art West Bengal 50 Shri Haricharan Saikia Art Assam 51 Ms. Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar Sports Punjab 52 Shri Inderjit Singh Sidhu Social Work Chandigarh 53 Shri Janardan Bapurao Bothe Social Work Maharashtra 54 Shri Jogesh Deuri Others – Agriculture Assam 55 Shri Juzer Vasi Science and Engineering Maharashtra 56 Shri Jyotish Debnath Art West Bengal 57 Shri K Pajanivel Sports Puducherry 58 Shri K Ramasamy Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu 59 Shri K Vijay Kumar Civil Service Tamil Nadu 60 Shri Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous) Public Affairs Assam 61 Shri Kailash Chandra Pant Literature and Education Madhya Pradesh 62 Ms. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon Art Kerala 63 Shri Kewal Krishan Thakral Medicine Uttar Pradesh 64 Shri Khem Raj Sundriyal Art Haryana 65 Ms. Kollakal Devaki Amma G Social Work Kerala 66 Shri Krishnamurty Balasubramanian Science and Engineering Telangana 67 Shri Kumar Bose Art West Bengal 68 Shri Kumarasamy Thangaraj Science and Engineering Telangana 69 Prof. (Dr.) Lars-Christian Koch Art Germany 70 Ms. Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova Literature and Education Russia 71 Shri Madhavan Ranganathan Art Maharashtra 72 Shri Maganti Murali Mohan Art Andhra Pradesh 73 Shri Mahendra Kumar Mishra Literature and Education Odisha 74 Shri Mahendra Nath Roy Literature and Education West Bengal 75 Shri Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar Literature and Education Delhi 76 Ms. Mangala Kapoor Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh 77 Shri Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai Art Gujarat 78 Shri Mohan Nagar Social Work Madhya Pradesh 79 Shri Narayan Vyas Others – Archaeology Madhya Pradesh 80 Shri Naresh Chandra Dev Varma Literature and Education Tripura 81 Shri Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala Social Work Gujarat 82 Shri Nuruddin Ahmed Art Assam 83 Shri Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan Art Tamil Nadu 84 Dr. Padma Gurmet Medicine Ladakh 85 Shri Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy Medicine Telangana 86 Ms. Pokhila Lekthepi Art Assam 87 Dr. Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore Literature and Education Karnataka 88 Shri Prateek Sharma Medicine United States of America 89 Shri Praveen Kumar Sports Uttar Pradesh 90 Shri Prem Lal Gautam Science and Engineering Himachal Pradesh 91 Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee Art West Bengal 92 Dr. Punniamurthy Natesan Medicine Tamil Nadu 93 Shri R Krishnan (Posthumous) Art Tamil Nadu 94 Shri R V S Mani Civil Service Delhi 95 Shri Rabilal Tudu Literature and Education West Bengal 96 Shri Raghupat Singh (Posthumous) Others – Agriculture Uttar Pradesh 97 Shri Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Art Maharashtra 98 Shri Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar Art Tamil Nadu 99 Shri Rajendra Prasad Medicine Uttar Pradesh 100 Shri Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous) Others – Animal Husbandry Telangana 101 Shri Ramamurthy Sreedher Others – Radio Broadcasting Delhi 102 Shri Ramchandra Godbole and Ms. Suneeta Godbole (Duo)* Medicine Chhattisgarh 103 Shri Ratilal Borisagar Literature and Education Gujarat 104 Shri Rohit Sharma Sports Maharashtra 105 Ms. S G Susheelamma Social Work Karnataka 106 Shri Sangyusang S Pongener Art Nagaland 107 Sant Niranjan Dass Others – Spiritualism Punjab 108 Shri Sarat Kumar Patra Art Odisha 109 Shri Saroj Mandal Medicine West Bengal 110 Shri Satish Shah (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra 111 Shri Satyanarayan Nuwal Trade and Industry Maharashtra 112 Ms. Savita Punia Sports Haryana 113 Prof. Shafi Shauq Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir 114 Shri Shashi Shekhar Vempati Literature and Education Karnataka 115 Shri Shrirang Devaba Lad Others – Agriculture Maharashtra 116 Ms. Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar Science and Engineering Karnataka 117 Shri Shyam Sundar Medicine Uttar Pradesh 118 Shri Simanchal Patro Art Odisha 119 Ms. Sivasankari Literature ands Education Tamil Nadu 120 Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi Medicine Karnataka 121 Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj Social Work Rajasthan 122 Shri T T Jagannathan (Posthumous) Trade and Industry Karnataka 123 Shri Taga Ram Bheel Art Rajasthan 124 Shri Tarun Bhattacharya Art West Bengal 125 Shri Techi Gubin Social Work Arunachal Pradesh 126 Shri Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam Art Tamil Nadu 127 Ms. Tripti Mukherjee Art West Bengal 128 Shri Veezhinathan Kamakoti Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu 129 Shri Vempaty Kutumba Sastry Literature and Education Andhra Pradesh 130 Shri Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous) Sports Georgia 131 Shri Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous) Art Manipur