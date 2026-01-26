131 distinguished personalities selected for Padma Awards

Last Updated on January 26, 2026 1:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ
The Government has announced 131 Padma awards for the year 2026. The awards comprise five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri. Among the awardees, 19 are women and 16 honours are being conferred posthumously. Actors Dharmendra & Mammootty, judge KT Thomas and politician VS Achuthanandhan, singer Alka Yagnik and cricketer Rohit Sharma are prominent among them.
The list of Padma Bhushan awardees includes playback singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy from Tamil Nadu, and Malayalam actor Mammootty from Kerala. Other awardees include Nori Dattatreyudu, Vijay Amritraj, S.K.M. Maeilanandhan from Tamil Nadu, Shatavadhani R. Ganesh, banker Uday Kotak and Vellappally Natesan. Piyush Pandey, V.K. Malhotra and Shibu Soren have been awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously.
113 individuals have been named for Padma Shri awards, the fourth-highest civilian honour for distinguished service in fields such as arts, social work, public affairs, medicine, agriculture, literature, education and sports. Star Indian Batter Rohit Sharma, Praveen Kumar and, Captain of Indian Women Cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur, Baldev Singh, K Pajanivel, Savita Punia have been given Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of Sports.
These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March / April every year. For the year 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 6 persons from the category of Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI and 16 Posthumous awardees.
Padma Vibhushan (5)
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State / Country
|1
|Shri Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|2
|Shri K T Thomas
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
|3
|Ms. N Rajam
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|4
|Shri P Narayanan
|Literature and Education
|Kerala
|5
|Shri V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
Padma Bhushan (13)
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State / Country
|6
|Ms. Alka Yagnik
|Art
|Maharashtra
|7
|Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari
|Public Affairs
|Uttarakhand
|8
|Shri Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|9
|Shri Mammootty
|Art
|Kerala
|10
|Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu
|Medicine
|United States of America
|11
|Shri Piyush Pandey (Posthumous)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|12
|Shri S K M Maeilanandhan
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
|13
|Shri Shatavadhani R Ganesh
|Art
|Karnataka
|14
|Shri Shibu Soren (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Jharkhand
|15
|Shri Uday Kotak
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|16
|Shri V K Malhotra (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Delhi
|17
|Shri Vellappally Natesan
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
|18
|Shri Vijay Amritraj
|Sports
|United States of America
Padma Shri (113)
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State / Country
|19
|Shri A E Muthunayagam
|Science and Engineering
|Kerala
|20
|Shri Anil Kumar Rastogi
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|21
|Shri Anke Gowda M.
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|22
|Ms. Armida Fernandez
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|23
|Shri Arvind Vaidya
|Art
|Gujarat
|24
|Shri Ashok Khade
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|25
|Shri Ashok Kumar Singh
|Science and Engineering
|Uttar Pradesh
|26
|Shri Asok Kumar Haldar
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|27
|Shri Baldev Singh
|Sports
|Punjab
|28
|Shri Bhagwandas Raikwar
|Sports
|Madhya Pradesh
|29
|Shri Bharat Singh Bharti
|Art
|Bihar
|30
|Shri Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda
|Art
|Maharashtra
|31
|Shri Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)
|Art
|Bihar
|32
|Shri Brij Lal Bhat
|Social Work
|Jammu and Kashmir
|33
|Shri Buddha Rashmi Mani
|Others – Archaeology
|Uttar Pradesh
|34
|Dr. Budhri Tati
|Social Work
|Chhattisgarh
|35
|Shri Chandramouli Gaddamanugu
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|36
|Shri Charan Hembram
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|37
|Shri Chiranji Lal Yadav
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|38
|Ms. Deepika Reddy
|Art
|Telangana
|39
|Shri Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
|Art
|Gujarat
|40
|Shri Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|41
|Shri Gafruddin Mewati Jogi
|Art
|Rajasthan
|42
|Shri Gambir Singh Yonzone
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|43
|Shri Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|44
|Ms. Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ms. Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)*
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|45
|Shri Gopal Ji Trivedi
|Science and Engineering
|Bihar
|46
|Shri Guduru Venkat Rao
|Medicine
|Telangana
|47
|Shri H V Hande
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|48
|Shri Hally War
|Social Work
|Meghalaya
|49
|Shri Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)
|Art
|West Bengal
|50
|Shri Haricharan Saikia
|Art
|Assam
|51
|Ms. Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar
|Sports
|Punjab
|52
|Shri Inderjit Singh Sidhu
|Social Work
|Chandigarh
|53
|Shri Janardan Bapurao Bothe
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|54
|Shri Jogesh Deuri
|Others – Agriculture
|Assam
|55
|Shri Juzer Vasi
|Science and Engineering
|Maharashtra
|56
|Shri Jyotish Debnath
|Art
|West Bengal
|57
|Shri K Pajanivel
|Sports
|Puducherry
|58
|Shri K Ramasamy
|Science and Engineering
|Tamil Nadu
|59
|Shri K Vijay Kumar
|Civil Service
|Tamil Nadu
|60
|Shri Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Assam
|61
|Shri Kailash Chandra Pant
|Literature and Education
|Madhya Pradesh
|62
|Ms. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon
|Art
|Kerala
|63
|Shri Kewal Krishan Thakral
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|64
|Shri Khem Raj Sundriyal
|Art
|Haryana
|65
|Ms. Kollakal Devaki Amma G
|Social Work
|Kerala
|66
|Shri Krishnamurty Balasubramanian
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|67
|Shri Kumar Bose
|Art
|West Bengal
|68
|Shri Kumarasamy Thangaraj
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|69
|Prof. (Dr.) Lars-Christian Koch
|Art
|Germany
|70
|Ms. Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova
|Literature and Education
|Russia
|71
|Shri Madhavan Ranganathan
|Art
|Maharashtra
|72
|Shri Maganti Murali Mohan
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|73
|Shri Mahendra Kumar Mishra
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|74
|Shri Mahendra Nath Roy
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|75
|Shri Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|76
|Ms. Mangala Kapoor
|Literature and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|77
|Shri Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
|Art
|Gujarat
|78
|Shri Mohan Nagar
|Social Work
|Madhya Pradesh
|79
|Shri Narayan Vyas
|Others – Archaeology
|Madhya Pradesh
|80
|Shri Naresh Chandra Dev Varma
|Literature and Education
|Tripura
|81
|Shri Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala
|Social Work
|Gujarat
|82
|Shri Nuruddin Ahmed
|Art
|Assam
|83
|Shri Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|84
|Dr. Padma Gurmet
|Medicine
|Ladakh
|85
|Shri Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy
|Medicine
|Telangana
|86
|Ms. Pokhila Lekthepi
|Art
|Assam
|87
|Dr. Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore
|Literature and Education
|Karnataka
|88
|Shri Prateek Sharma
|Medicine
|United States of America
|89
|Shri Praveen Kumar
|Sports
|Uttar Pradesh
|90
|Shri Prem Lal Gautam
|Science and Engineering
|Himachal Pradesh
|91
|Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee
|Art
|West Bengal
|92
|Dr. Punniamurthy Natesan
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|93
|Shri R Krishnan (Posthumous)
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|94
|Shri R V S Mani
|Civil Service
|Delhi
|95
|Shri Rabilal Tudu
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|96
|Shri Raghupat Singh (Posthumous)
|Others – Agriculture
|Uttar Pradesh
|97
|Shri Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
|Art
|Maharashtra
|98
|Shri Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|99
|Shri Rajendra Prasad
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|100
|Shri Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous)
|Others – Animal Husbandry
|Telangana
|101
|Shri Ramamurthy Sreedher
|Others – Radio Broadcasting
|Delhi
|102
|Shri Ramchandra Godbole and Ms. Suneeta Godbole (Duo)*
|Medicine
|Chhattisgarh
|103
|Shri Ratilal Borisagar
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|104
|Shri Rohit Sharma
|Sports
|Maharashtra
|105
|Ms. S G Susheelamma
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|106
|Shri Sangyusang S Pongener
|Art
|Nagaland
|107
|Sant Niranjan Dass
|Others – Spiritualism
|Punjab
|108
|Shri Sarat Kumar Patra
|Art
|Odisha
|109
|Shri Saroj Mandal
|Medicine
|West Bengal
|110
|Shri Satish Shah (Posthumous)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|111
|Shri Satyanarayan Nuwal
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|112
|Ms. Savita Punia
|Sports
|Haryana
|113
|Prof. Shafi Shauq
|Literature and Education
|Jammu and Kashmir
|114
|Shri Shashi Shekhar Vempati
|Literature and Education
|Karnataka
|115
|Shri Shrirang Devaba Lad
|Others – Agriculture
|Maharashtra
|116
|Ms. Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar
|Science and Engineering
|Karnataka
|117
|Shri Shyam Sundar
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|118
|Shri Simanchal Patro
|Art
|Odisha
|119
|Ms. Sivasankari
|Literature ands Education
|Tamil Nadu
|120
|Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi
|Medicine
|Karnataka
|121
|Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
|122
|Shri T T Jagannathan (Posthumous)
|Trade and Industry
|Karnataka
|123
|Shri Taga Ram Bheel
|Art
|Rajasthan
|124
|Shri Tarun Bhattacharya
|Art
|West Bengal
|125
|Shri Techi Gubin
|Social Work
|Arunachal Pradesh
|126
|Shri Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|127
|Ms. Tripti Mukherjee
|Art
|West Bengal
|128
|Shri Veezhinathan Kamakoti
|Science and Engineering
|Tamil Nadu
|129
|Shri Vempaty Kutumba Sastry
|Literature and Education
|Andhra Pradesh
|130
|Shri Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous)
|Sports
|Georgia
|131
|Shri Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous)
|Art
|Manipur