131 distinguished personalities selected for Padma Awards

Jan 26, 2026

Jan 26, 2026

131 distinguished personalities selected for this year's Padma Awards

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Government has announced 131 Padma awards for the year 2026. The awards comprise five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri. Among the awardees, 19 are women and 16 honours are being conferred posthumously. Actors Dharmendra & Mammootty, judge KT Thomas and politician VS Achuthanandhan, singer Alka Yagnik and cricketer Rohit Sharma are prominent among them.

The list of Padma Bhushan awardees includes playback singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy from Tamil Nadu, and Malayalam actor Mammootty from Kerala. Other awardees include Nori Dattatreyudu, Vijay Amritraj, S.K.M. Maeilanandhan from Tamil Nadu, Shatavadhani R. Ganesh, banker Uday Kotak and Vellappally Natesan. Piyush Pandey, V.K. Malhotra and Shibu Soren have been awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously.

113 individuals have been named for Padma Shri awards, the fourth-highest civilian honour for distinguished service in fields such as arts, social work, public affairs, medicine, agriculture, literature, education and sports. Star Indian Batter Rohit Sharma, Praveen Kumar and, Captain of Indian Women Cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur, Baldev Singh, K Pajanivel, Savita Punia have been given Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of Sports.  

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March / April every year. For the year 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 6 persons from the category of Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI and 16 Posthumous awardees.

Padma Vibhushan (5)

SNNameFieldState / Country
1Shri Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous)ArtMaharashtra
2Shri K T ThomasPublic AffairsKerala
3Ms. N RajamArtUttar Pradesh
4Shri P NarayananLiterature and EducationKerala
5Shri V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous)Public AffairsKerala

Padma Bhushan (13)

SNNameFieldState / Country
6Ms. Alka YagnikArtMaharashtra
7Shri Bhagat Singh KoshyariPublic AffairsUttarakhand
8Shri Kallipatti Ramasamy PalaniswamyMedicineTamil Nadu
9Shri MammoottyArtKerala
10Dr. Nori DattatreyuduMedicineUnited States of America
11Shri Piyush Pandey (Posthumous)ArtMaharashtra
12Shri S K M MaeilanandhanSocial WorkTamil Nadu
13Shri Shatavadhani R GaneshArtKarnataka
14Shri Shibu Soren (Posthumous)Public AffairsJharkhand
15Shri Uday KotakTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
16Shri V K Malhotra (Posthumous)Public AffairsDelhi
17Shri Vellappally NatesanPublic AffairsKerala
18Shri Vijay AmritrajSportsUnited States of America

Padma Shri (113)

SNNameFieldState / Country
19Shri A E MuthunayagamScience and EngineeringKerala
20Shri Anil Kumar RastogiArtUttar Pradesh
21Shri Anke Gowda M.Social WorkKarnataka
22Ms. Armida FernandezMedicineMaharashtra
23Shri Arvind VaidyaArtGujarat
24Shri Ashok KhadeTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
25Shri Ashok Kumar SinghScience and EngineeringUttar Pradesh
26Shri Asok Kumar HaldarLiterature and EducationWest Bengal
27Shri Baldev SinghSportsPunjab
28Shri Bhagwandas RaikwarSportsMadhya Pradesh
29Shri Bharat Singh BhartiArtBihar
30Shri Bhiklya Ladakya DhindaArtMaharashtra
31Shri Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)ArtBihar
32Shri Brij Lal BhatSocial WorkJammu and Kashmir
33Shri Buddha Rashmi ManiOthers – ArchaeologyUttar Pradesh
34Dr. Budhri TatiSocial WorkChhattisgarh
35Shri Chandramouli GaddamanuguScience and EngineeringTelangana
36Shri Charan HembramLiterature and EducationOdisha
37Shri Chiranji Lal YadavArtUttar Pradesh
38Ms. Deepika ReddyArtTelangana
39Shri Dharmiklal Chunilal PandyaArtGujarat
40Shri Gadde Babu Rajendra PrasadArtAndhra Pradesh
41Shri Gafruddin Mewati JogiArtRajasthan
42Shri Gambir Singh YonzoneLiterature and EducationWest Bengal
43Shri Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)Art Andhra Pradesh
44Ms. Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ms. Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)*ArtTamil Nadu
45Shri Gopal Ji TrivediScience and EngineeringBihar
46Shri Guduru Venkat RaoMedicineTelangana
47Shri H V HandeMedicineTamil Nadu
48Shri Hally WarSocial WorkMeghalaya
49Shri Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)ArtWest Bengal
50Shri Haricharan SaikiaArtAssam
51Ms. Harmanpreet Kaur BhullarSportsPunjab
52Shri Inderjit Singh SidhuSocial WorkChandigarh
53Shri Janardan Bapurao BotheSocial WorkMaharashtra
54Shri Jogesh DeuriOthers – AgricultureAssam
55Shri Juzer VasiScience and EngineeringMaharashtra
56Shri Jyotish DebnathArtWest Bengal
57Shri K PajanivelSportsPuducherry
58Shri K RamasamyScience and EngineeringTamil Nadu
59Shri K Vijay KumarCivil ServiceTamil Nadu
60Shri Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous)Public AffairsAssam
61Shri Kailash Chandra PantLiterature and EducationMadhya Pradesh
62Ms. Kalamandalam Vimala MenonArtKerala
63Shri Kewal Krishan ThakralMedicineUttar Pradesh
64Shri Khem Raj SundriyalArtHaryana
65Ms. Kollakal Devaki Amma GSocial WorkKerala
66Shri Krishnamurty BalasubramanianScience and EngineeringTelangana
67Shri Kumar BoseArtWest Bengal
68Shri Kumarasamy ThangarajScience and EngineeringTelangana
69Prof. (Dr.) Lars-Christian Koch ArtGermany
70Ms. Liudmila Viktorovna KhokhlovaLiterature and EducationRussia
71Shri Madhavan RanganathanArtMaharashtra
72Shri Maganti Murali MohanArtAndhra Pradesh
73Shri Mahendra Kumar MishraLiterature and EducationOdisha
74Shri Mahendra Nath RoyLiterature and EducationWest Bengal
75Shri Mamidala Jagadesh KumarLiterature and EducationDelhi
76Ms. Mangala KapoorLiterature and EducationUttar Pradesh
77Shri Mir Hajibhai KasambhaiArtGujarat
78Shri Mohan NagarSocial WorkMadhya Pradesh
79Shri Narayan VyasOthers – ArchaeologyMadhya Pradesh
80Shri Naresh Chandra Dev VarmaLiterature and EducationTripura
81Shri Nilesh Vinodchandra MandlewalaSocial WorkGujarat
82Shri Nuruddin AhmedArtAssam
83Shri Othuvaar Thiruthani SwaminathanArtTamil Nadu
84Dr. Padma GurmetMedicineLadakh
85Shri Palkonda Vijay Anand ReddyMedicineTelangana
86Ms. Pokhila LekthepiArtAssam
87Dr. Prabhakar Basavprabhu KoreLiterature and EducationKarnataka
88Shri Prateek SharmaMedicineUnited States of America
89Shri Praveen KumarSportsUttar Pradesh
90Shri Prem Lal GautamScience and EngineeringHimachal Pradesh 
91Shri Prosenjit ChatterjeeArtWest Bengal
92Dr. Punniamurthy NatesanMedicineTamil Nadu
93Shri R Krishnan (Posthumous)ArtTamil Nadu
94Shri R V S ManiCivil ServiceDelhi
95Shri Rabilal TuduLiterature and EducationWest Bengal
96Shri Raghupat Singh (Posthumous)Others – AgricultureUttar Pradesh
97Shri Raghuveer Tukaram KhedkarArtMaharashtra
98Shri Rajastapathi Kaliappa GoundarArtTamil Nadu
99Shri Rajendra PrasadMedicineUttar Pradesh
100Shri Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous)Others – Animal HusbandryTelangana
101Shri Ramamurthy SreedherOthers – Radio BroadcastingDelhi
102Shri Ramchandra Godbole and Ms. Suneeta Godbole (Duo)*MedicineChhattisgarh
103Shri Ratilal BorisagarLiterature and EducationGujarat
104Shri Rohit SharmaSportsMaharashtra
105Ms. S G SusheelammaSocial WorkKarnataka
106Shri Sangyusang S PongenerArtNagaland
107Sant Niranjan DassOthers – SpiritualismPunjab
108Shri Sarat Kumar PatraArtOdisha
109Shri Saroj MandalMedicineWest Bengal
110Shri Satish Shah (Posthumous)ArtMaharashtra
111Shri Satyanarayan NuwalTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
112Ms. Savita PuniaSportsHaryana
113Prof. Shafi ShauqLiterature and EducationJammu and Kashmir
114Shri Shashi Shekhar VempatiLiterature and EducationKarnataka
115Shri Shrirang Devaba LadOthers – AgricultureMaharashtra
116Ms. Shubha Venkatesha IyengarScience and EngineeringKarnataka
117Shri Shyam SundarMedicineUttar Pradesh
118Shri Simanchal PatroArtOdisha
119Ms. SivasankariLiterature ands EducationTamil Nadu
120Dr. Suresh HanagavadiMedicineKarnataka
121Swami Brahmdev Ji MaharajSocial WorkRajasthan
122Shri T T Jagannathan (Posthumous)Trade and IndustryKarnataka
123Shri Taga Ram BheelArtRajasthan
124Shri Tarun BhattacharyaArtWest Bengal
125Shri Techi GubinSocial WorkArunachal Pradesh
126Shri Thiruvaarur BakthavathsalamArtTamil Nadu
127Ms. Tripti MukherjeeArtWest Bengal
128Shri Veezhinathan KamakotiScience and EngineeringTamil Nadu
129Shri Vempaty Kutumba SastryLiterature and EducationAndhra Pradesh
130Shri Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous)SportsGeorgia
131Shri Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous)ArtManipur

