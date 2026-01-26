The Indian Awaaz

11 security personnel injured during anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh

Jan 26, 2026

At least eleven 11 security personnel were injured as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists went off during an anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

According to Police official the explosions occurred in the forests of Karregutta Hills on Sunday

Of the injured personnel, 10 belong to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, while one was from the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA – an elite unit of the CRPF), he said.

The injured CoBRA personnel, Rudresh Singh, is a sub-inspector with the 210th battalion, the official said.

Singh and two DRG personnel have sustained injuries to their legs, while three others suffered splinter injuries to their eyes, he said, adding that the wounded men have been admitted to a hospital in Raipur.

In November last year, security forces had set up their camp in Tadpala village under the Usoor police station limits in Karregutta, which was considered a safe hideout for senior Maoists.

