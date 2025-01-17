The Indian Awaaz

12 Indians in Russian Army Dead, 16 still Missing: MEA

Jan 18, 2025

96 have returned to India so far; efforts on to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing Indian nationals; Embassy officials in touch with Russian authorities to bring back the mortal remains of man from Kerala who died in a drone attack last week

AMN / NEW DELHI

A total of 12 Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army have lost their lives so far in the conflict, and 16 are still missing. Briefing the media in New Delhi Friday , Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the death of Binil Babu of Kerala is unfortunate, and the Ministry has conveyed condolences to the family. He said another Indian national who was injured is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow. Mr. Jaiswal said 96 Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army have returned and been discharged by the Russian Army so far.

On the situation in Bangladesh, the spokesperson said India wants friendly relations with Bangladesh. He said the foreign secretary visited Bangladesh, reiterating that India wants to move in a positive direction. Mr. Jaiswal informed that External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump.

On the sanctions imposed on Russian oil imports by the US, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is in touch with the US authorities to clarify issues about the impact on Indian entities. He said, India’s oil purchases have been and always are guided by the country’s energy security requirements.

Earlier briefing on the Singapore President’s visit to India, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs Jaideep Mazumdar said work is underway on an energy corridor called the Energy Hydrogen Corridor between India and Singapore along with the eastern part of the country in Tuticorin and Pradeep.

