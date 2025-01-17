BJP manifesto for Delhi promises Rs 2,500 for women, pension, LPG subsidy

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

The BJP today promised to provide two thousand five hundred rupees to every poor woman per month, and a subsidy of 500 rupees will be provided to the eligible beneficiaries in the national capital if voted to power in Delhi. The party president, JP Nadda, today released the BJP’s Sankalp Patra, Part One, in New Delhi. The Party also promised implementation of the central government’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nadda said the BJP will also provide additional health cover of five lakh rupees in the city. Mr. Nadda announced that if the BJP forms the government, it will provide nutritious food at five rupees in all J J cluster areas under the Atal canteen scheme. He also promised that pensions for senior citizens would be increased from two thousand rupees to two thousand five hundred rupees per month.

Mr. Nadda accused the AAP government of not fulfilling its promises made during the last assembly polls. He also alleged that whatever promises had been made in Punjab have not been fulfilled so far by the AAP government. He added that all existing welfare schemes currently being implemented in Delhi will continue even after the BJP forms the government.

Reacting to the BJP’s Sankalp Patra, Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the BJP has accepted that the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled government is running many welfare schemes in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera claimed that the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party have not done any work in the national capital. Addressing the media in New Delhi, he alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party has not fulfilled its poll promise to give 1000 rupees to the women of Punjab. Mr. Khera said that the people have seen the development of Delhi in the 15 years of Congress rule. He said that the Congress will implement its guarantees from the very first year. Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on the 5th of next month and the counting on the 8th of February.