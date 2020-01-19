11 persons including foreign tourists missing in Nepal avalanche

AMN

At least 11 persons including eight foreign tourists have gone missing in an avalanche in Gandaki province Nepal.

Four Korean nationals and three Nepali tourist guides and porters were caught in an avalanche on a trekking route to Annapurna Base Camp on Friday.

Superintendent of Police of Kaski district, Dan Bahadur Karki told our Kathmandu correspondent that tourists and guides have gone out of contact in the Deurali area of Kaski district. He said efforts are on to locate them.

Mr. Karki also said 73 foreign tourists have been rescued from various places along the Annapurna Base Camp trekking route on Saturday.

In Manang district, four Chinese nationals have gone missing.

According to media reports, they were heading towards Upper Mustang. It is yet to be confirmed whether they reached Mustang or not.

The areas have been witnessing heavy snowfall for the past few days, which has made it difficult for authorities to carry out search operations.