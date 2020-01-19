FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2020 09:51:38      انڈین آواز
Ad

11 persons including foreign tourists missing in Nepal avalanche

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

At least 11 persons including eight foreign tourists have gone missing in an avalanche in Gandaki province Nepal.

Four Korean nationals and three Nepali tourist guides and porters were caught in an avalanche on a trekking route to Annapurna Base Camp on Friday.

Superintendent of Police of Kaski district, Dan Bahadur Karki told our Kathmandu correspondent that tourists and guides have gone out of contact in the Deurali area of Kaski district. He said efforts are on to locate them.

Mr. Karki also said 73 foreign tourists have been rescued from various places along the Annapurna Base Camp trekking route on Saturday.

In Manang district, four Chinese nationals have gone missing.

According to media reports, they were heading towards Upper Mustang. It is yet to be confirmed whether they reached Mustang or not.

The areas have been witnessing heavy snowfall for the past few days, which has made it difficult for authorities to carry out search operations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Mohun Bagan consolidate top spot with Derby win over East Bengal

AMN / HSB / Kolkata Former champions Mohun Bagan consolidated their top spot on the Hero I-League points ta ...

PV Sindhu clashes with Gayatri as 5th season of Premier Badminton League takes off

HSB / AMN / Chennai In an enthralling battle between experience and youth, world champion PV Sindhu will ta ...

Ethiopian debutant Derara Hurisa creates new Tata Mumbai Marathon course record

Derara Hurisa HSB / Mumbai Derara Hurisa didn’t feature in any lists of favourites for the Tata Mumbai ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!