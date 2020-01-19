FreeCurrencyRates.com

19 Jan 2020
100 Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack

Saudi national TV blames Houthi rebels for deadly assault involving ballistic missiles and drones.

WEB DESK

About 100 Yemeni soldiers have been killed in missile and drone attacks blamed on Houthi rebels, on a mosque in the central province of Marib.

Medical and military sources said today that yesterday’s strike follows months of relative calm in the war between the Iran-backed Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.

The Houthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in Marib — about 170 kilometres east of the capital Sanaa — during evening prayers. A medical source at a Marib city hospital, where the casualties were transported, said that at least 70 soldiers were killed and more than 50 injured in the strike.

The attacks came a day after coalition-backed government forces launched a large-scale operation against the Houthis in the Naham region, north of Sanaa. According to official Saba news agency, fighting in Naham was ongoing today.

