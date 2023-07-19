इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2023 06:13:31      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

11 killed as wall collapsed under construction in Islamabad, Pakistan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

 AMN / Web Desk

At least eleven workers were killed early today after a wall collapsed near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of state’s capital, Islamabad.

According to police and rescue officials, the wall fell while the workers sat inside their roadside tents at the construction site. The collapse happened amid rain near the neighborhood of Golra and the bodies of the deceased were recovered. Monsoon rain have been lashing Pakistan since 25th  June, killing at least 112 people in weather-related incidents so far. The rain has also swelled Pakistan’s rivers in eastern Punjab province, inundating hundreds of villages and displacing at least 15,000 people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart