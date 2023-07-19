11 killed as wall collapsed under construction in Islamabad, Pakistan

AMN / Web Desk

At least eleven workers were killed early today after a wall collapsed near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of state’s capital, Islamabad.

According to police and rescue officials, the wall fell while the workers sat inside their roadside tents at the construction site. The collapse happened amid rain near the neighborhood of Golra and the bodies of the deceased were recovered. Monsoon rain have been lashing Pakistan since 25th June, killing at least 112 people in weather-related incidents so far. The rain has also swelled Pakistan’s rivers in eastern Punjab province, inundating hundreds of villages and displacing at least 15,000 people.