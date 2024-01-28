100 students from across India to participate in week long exposure tours to Auroville under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme



Youth will be exposed to Sri Aurobindo’s unique philosophy and practical implementation of integral education

AMN / WEB DESK

Drawing from themes in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the ongoing celebrations of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, the Ministry of Education is organising a week long educational-cum-cultural tour to Auroville under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB). Under this initiative, 94 students from 8 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) will be attending the EBSB-Auroville exposure tour from 29 January to 2 February 2024.

The emphasis of the tours will be on providing a holistic exposure to the youth to Sri Aurobindo’s unique philosophy of integral education and it’s implementation at Auroville, an experimental township of global significance. Auroville Foundation, an autonomous organisation of the Ministry of Education, will be organising the tours in collaboration with the participating HEIs.

Ninety-four students from the following institutes will be participating in the tours that will provide them with immersive experiences in Auroville and places associated with Sri Aurobindo. Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh (15); IIIT Sonepatm (18); Sikkim University, Gangtok (15); IIT Mandi (16); Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur (7); Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women (6); Pondicherry University (17).

Auroville, founded in 1968, is envisioned as a universal town where men and women of all countries can live in peace and progressive harmony above all creeds, all politics, and all nationalities. The purpose of Auroville is to realize human unity in diversity, based on the life, work, and direct action of Sri Aurobindo and his spiritual collaborator, the Mother.

Auroville, with its international community, collaborative approach to community living and commitment to human unity, aligns seamlessly with the goals of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Programme, where unity is celebrated amidst the diversity of cultures and languages. Auroville’s diverse community, comprising individuals from various nationalities and cultural backgrounds, provides a meaningful opportunity for participants to engage in cross-cultural interactions, witness practical implementation of Sri Aurobindo’s unique philosophy of integral education and be exposed to spirituality rooted in Indian Knowledge Systems.

Across five days, the tour is designed to offer participatory and immersive learning experiences, such as, visits to Auroville units producing world-class sustainable products; Sadhana Forest, a volunteer-based organization focused on reforestation and food security in arid areas; Botanical Gardens (a concerted effort towards conservation and preservation); Art and Culture centres in Auroville. Students will get a taste of eclectic aspects of the township such as architecture; planning, education, Waste management system etc. Visit to Matrimandir (the spiritual core of Auroville) and Pondicherry Sri Aurobindo Ashram (Samadhi, school, playground, meditation and dinner) and participating in Dehashakti (physical education as taught by The Mother) will be key highlights of the tour. The wide array of activities and experiences are geared towards developing a deeper understanding and appreciation among students as to the significance of integral education, spirituality and values in contributing to nation building.