IIMC declared as a deemed to be University

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), a leading institution for Journalism and Mass Communication, has been declared as a deemed to be University under a distinct category by the Education Ministry on the advice of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The declaration extends to IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses located in Jammu, Maharashtra’s Amravati, Mizoram’s Aizawl, Kerala’s Kottayam and Odisha’s Dhenkanal.

With this new status, IIMC is now authorised to offer degrees, including doctoral degrees.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today termed it a special and historic day for the Indian Institute of Mass Communication as it received deemed University Status. In a social media post, Mr Thakur said the Institute has a glorious history of imparting quality education in media subjects like Journalism, Advertising, and Public Relations. He said granting of University status marks a new beginning, as more courses could be added to the curriculum along with research and doctoral programmes.

The Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for this decision. He added that this step will provide the nation’s youth with new opportunities and help them explore new avenues.