Agriculture has a pivotal role to play in growth of country: President Murmu

By Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu today said that Government’s policies including Fasal Bima Yojana, Irrigation policy and Minimum Support Price are ensuring the empowerment of Indian farmers. Speaking at the Sixty Second Convocation of Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI)  in New Delhi.

President Murmu said that agriculture has a pivotal role to play in the growth of the country. The President called for more action to lift farmers out of poverty and ensure right price for their produce even as the government is making speedy efforts to boost their income.

Appreciating the contribution of the IARI in achieving food security by India, President Murmu said, the Institute has not only efficiently carried out research and development work related to agriculture but has also ensured that such information can be taken to the ground outside the laboratory. She expressed confidence that when India will emerge as a developed nation in the year 2047, the Indian farmers will be the pioneers of this journey.

