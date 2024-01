Ministry of Education has said that reservation in Central Educational Institutions is provided for all the posts in direct recruitment in Teacher’s cadre as per the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019. In a social media post, the Ministry said that after enactment of this Act, no reserved post is to be de-reserved. The Ministry added that it has given directives to all the Central Educational Institutions to fill up the vacancies strictly as per the Act