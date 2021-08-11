10 killed, 25 feared trapped in landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district

AMN

At least 10 people were killed,13 rescued and at least 25 are feared trapped in a landslide incident that occurred in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district this afternoon. A Haridwar bound HRTC bus carrying over 25 passengers has also been trapped under debris along with other vehicles. Relief and rescue operations are still underway to find missing persons.

According to the State Emergency Operation Center, around 25 to 30 people are still missing and buried under the debris in the incident that took place this afternoon at Negul Sari in Nichar tehsil of Kinnaur district. Many people are feared to be buried under the debris after the landslide hit HRTC bus which was on its way from Reckognpio to Haridwar. A few more vehicles were also stuck in the debris due to the massive landslide. 10 dead bodies have been recovered from the incident site, So far. 13 persons including the bus driver and conductor have been rescued and efforts were on to evacuate remaining people buried under the debris.

All injured have been admitted at CHC Bhavnagar for medical treatment. Relief and rescue operation is being carried out by NDRF, police, ITBP and home guards in search of the trapped people. Heavy duty earth remover machines have also been deployed to remove debris from the incident site. The search and rescue operation is likely to continue throughout the night. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed deep grief over the tragic incident. He said that arrangements have been made for providing medical treatment to the injured and district administration had been directed to provide all possible help to the injured.

President Ram Nath Kovind has said that he is sad to hear that many people have died and many are injured due to landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for success in the relief and rescue work.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said that he is pained to hear about the accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh due to landslide. Mr Thakur spoke to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and discussed the current situation with him. He said, local administration, state government and central teams are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. The Minister said, every effort is being made to rescue those trapped under the rubble. He wished the injured a speedy recovery. Mr Thakur expressed condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. He said, may God give strength to the bereaved family.