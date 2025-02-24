Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Zelenskyy may be forced to sign mineral agreement with U.S. in exchange for continued aid

Feb 25, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said he may be forced to sign an economic agreement with the United States that would ensure continued aid for Ukraine in return for the U.S. making a profit from minerals in the country. “If your conditions are, ‘We will not give you aid if you do not sign an agreement,’ then it is clear,” Zelenskyy said during a news conference at a forum of government officials in Kyiv marking the three-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“If we are forced and we cannot do without it, then we should probably go for it … I just want a dialogue with President (Donald) Trump.” The Trump administration has pressured Zelenskyy to sign a deal allowing the U.S. access to Ukrainian rare earth minerals as a form of compensation for the assistance the U.S has provided to Kyiv as it defends against Russia’s invasion.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Pope Francis in critical condition but remains alert as prayers pour in

Feb 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Police block anti-rape march in Dhaka, protesters issue ultimatum

Feb 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox’s Bazar attacked, one killed

Feb 24, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra: No Place for ‘Fixers’ in His Govt Even If It Hurts Someone, says CM Fadnavis

25 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Pope Francis in critical condition but remains alert as prayers pour in

25 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Zelenskyy may be forced to sign mineral agreement with U.S. in exchange for continued aid

25 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Textile, Tourism will be key drivers of India’s developed future: PM

24 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!