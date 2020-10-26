Youth empowerment imperative for better tomorrow: J&K LG

AMN

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said that youth empowerment is imperative for a better tomorrow. He said that with empowerment of the youth, the future of the Nation is empowered.

Bringing socio-economic change through youth empowerment is the much-needed practice which requires concerted efforts on the part of all stakeholders to reap the intended benefits and achieve the desired results on ground.

Mr Sinha made these remarks during a meeting in Srinagar today to discuss the modalities for the better implementation of the upcoming Youth Empowerment programme envisioned by the UT Administration for Youth Engagement and Employment.

The Lt. Governor observed that the youth of J&K are inherently talented and the intended programme will prove to be an institutional mechanism for providing the necessary handholding and support to the youth to facilitate and nurture their capabilities.

He asked the concerned officers to adopt the best global practices of youth engagement, besides involving business schools for case studies.

He further said that the need is to identify the gaps and be sensitive towards the problems and needs of the youth and resolve the same through various technological and knowledge-based interventions.

The Lt. Governor suggested incorporating the establishment of District Youth Centres in every district.

He laid special emphasis on creating opportunities for youth through skill-development, education, sports, employment, tourism, agriculture and allied sectors.