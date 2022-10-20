World U-23 Wrestling Championships: Sajan, Vikas, and Nitesh add to medal tally

AMN

In the World under-23 Wrestling Championships, India’s medal tally rose up to a record three on Wednesday. Vikas and Nitesh earned two more bronze medals for the country as Nitesh dominated Brazillian opponent Igor Fernando Alves De Queirozin in the 97 kg category and Vikas defeated Daigo Kobayashi of Japan in the 72 kg category in Pontevedra, Spain.

Earlier, Sajan Bhanwala became the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win a medal at the world championship tournament. Sajan defeated Dmytro Vasetskyi of Ukraine to win a Bronze.

It is the first time that India has bagged three medals in the World under-23 event.