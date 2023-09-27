World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi

On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) unveiled the ‘Travel for LiFE’ campaign in New Delhi, on Wednesday. The launch of the new initiative has been organised in conjunction with the renowned ‘Incredible India’ initiative. The campaign made a striking debut in the Delhi Metro, adorning selected metro trains on the Yellow-and-Blue lines with vibrant displays both inside and outside.

Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt said that the programme “Travel for LiFE” is a testament to our commitment to promoting sustainable tourism. He said this during the Global Launch of the sectoral programme under Mission LiFE, targeted towards the Tourism sector, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, today.

Mr. Bhatt said, this innovative initiative promotes sustainability and showcases the commitment to reducing environmental footprints. He remarked that India’s ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam finds its true expression in Tourism. It also reminds the country’s shared heritage and strong commitment to conserving the environment, added the Minister.

Mr. Bhatt said that the recently held G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi also acknowledged the essential role of Tourism and Culture in advancing sustainable socio-economic development. Secretary of Ministry of Tourism V. Vidhyavathi said Travel for LIFe stands as proof of creating a harmonious relationship between Tourism and the Environment. The launch was virtually attended by international organisations, participants from the G20 member countries, industry, and State governments.

The event also saw the launch of other initiatives like the ‘Tourism for Tomorrow’ Competition, Design Edible Cutlery Competition, Yuva Tourism Club Merchandise, and the Swachhata Campaign at 108 Tourism sites across India.



Thirty-five rural Tourism villages were also awarded at the event for the promotion and preservation of cultural heritage and sustainable development through Tourism.