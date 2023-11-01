इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2023 04:08:07      انڈین آواز

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters after a cabinet meeting yesterday that between Nov. 10 this year and May 10, 2024, Indian tourists will be able to enter Thailand without a visa. 

Taiwan has also been included in the plan in a bid to draw in more tourists as the high season approaches. Thailand in September scrapped visa requirements for Chinese tourists. India has been Thailand’s fourth largest source market for tourism so far this year with about 1.2 million arrivals after Malaysia, China and South Korea. Inbound tourism from India showed signs of growth as more airlines and hospitality chains targeted that market.

