FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2022 10:36:39      انڈین آواز

World may be on track to warm by more than 3 Degrees Celsius: UN

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

United Nations-backed panel of climate scientists warned in a news report released yesterday that the world may be on track to warm by more than 3 Degrees Celsius twice the Paris Agreement target in a change that would painfully remake societies and life on the planet.

The international goal to limit global heating to 1.5 Degrees Celsius (2.7 Degrees Fahrenheit) is officially on life support.

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change comes after years of net-zero pledges by national governments, cities, businesses, and investors, and it sounds a stark warning on the still-unchecked emissions of greenhouse gas emissions pushing to record levels. Greenhouse gas pollution must peak “at the latest before 2025” to keep targets alive, warned the IPCC scientists.

Based on national pledges made before last November’s Glasgow climate negotiations, emissions in 2030 “would make it likely that warming will exceed 1.5 Degrees Celsius during the 21st century,” the authors conclude. Scientists in recent years have reduced the likelihood of much higher increases, and the report makes clear that solutions are available or foreseeable in virtually every sector:  There are cost-effective carbon-cutting opportunities that together could meet half the 2030 emissions target. At least 18 countries have proven that it’s possible to reduce greenhouse- in some cases up to 4% a year and potentially in line with a 2 Degrees Celsius temperature rise.  

Solar and wind costs fell 85% and 55% between 2010 and 2019, making them now cheaper than fossil-fuel-powered electricity generation in many places.  Carbon-free and low-carbon technologies, including nuclear and hydroelectric power, made up 37% of the electricity generated globally in 2019. Transportation, which caused 23% of CO2 emissions from energy in 2019 (16% from road vehicles alone) is poised for change, with battery prices dropping 85% ..so there is still hope to keep the earth alive for future generations. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Harmanpreet’s  hat-trick helps India beat England 4-3 in Hockey Pro League

  Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar,3 April: Defender Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick to enable ...

Jeswin Aldrin creates new National record in Long Jump battle

Harpal Singh Bedi Long Jumper J Jeswin Aldrin (Tamil Nadu) with a wind-aided leap of 8.37m created a new Na ...

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches new rare chemical Reference Materials to strengthen anti-doping testing

AMN Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launched six new and rare Reference Materials (RM ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart