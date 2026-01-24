World Is Heading Toward ‘Global Water Bankruptcy’

Last Updated on January 24, 2026 10:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

© UNDP/Ab Rashid

Lalit Gargg—

“Water is life” is not merely a slogan; it is the eternal truth of human civilization. Life itself is inconceivable without water. Yet the irony is stark: the very resource that sustains life has today become one of the most endangered. Across the world, the water crisis has assumed alarming proportions. It is no longer just a natural challenge, but increasingly the outcome of human negligence, corruption, and value-deficient governance. Globally, nearly 25 countries are facing extreme water stress. More than four billion people experience severe water scarcity for at least one month every year. Regions such as the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia stand on the frontline of this crisis. India is no exception. Over 600 million Indians live in high water-stress zones. States like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu are among the worst affected, while metropolitan cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, and Delhi grapple daily with acute water shortages.

In reality, the crisis has moved beyond “water stress” to what can be termed “global water bankruptcy.” Water resources are being exploited at such a pace that their natural replenishment has become nearly impossible. Groundwater levels are continuously declining, rivers are drying up, and ponds and lakes are disappearing under encroachments. This crisis is not merely environmental—it is social, economic, and deeply moral. The economic consequences of water scarcity are severe. Agriculture, industry, and energy—three pillars of the economy—are all heavily dependent on water. When fields go dry, industries slow down, and power generation is disrupted, the national GDP risks a decline of up to 6 percent. For ordinary citizens, water scarcity often becomes a matter of survival. Where water is abundant, it is wasted; where it is most needed, people struggle for every drop.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has placed water conservation at the center of national priorities. Initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, Atal Bhujal Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana represent historic efforts in this direction. The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide tap water to every household, ensuring safe and clean drinking water. The Atal Bhujal Yojana focuses on sustainable groundwater management with strong community participation. The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana strives to realize the vision of “water for every field.” The Jal Shakti Abhiyan has further emphasized rainwater harvesting, water conservation, and public participation. These initiatives have undoubtedly awakened national consciousness around water conservation. Rainwater harvesting structures have been built in many areas, drip and sprinkler irrigation systems promoted, and groundwater recharge efforts initiated. However, behind this encouraging picture lies a bitter truth—administrative corruption. This is the termite that hollows out the very foundation of these schemes, rendering them ineffective and meaningless.

Corruption in water-related projects manifests in many forms: substandard construction, falsified data, incomplete projects, commission-driven practices, and a lack of accountability. In some places, rainwater harvesting structures exist only on paper; in others, pipelines are laid using inferior materials. Often, the benefits of schemes never reach those who need them most. As a result, crores of rupees are spent, yet neither water availability improves nor the crisis abates. Corruption does not merely waste money—it robs future generations of their rightful inheritance. If we fail to awaken to the gravity of this situation, coming generations will be forced to beg for every drop of water. Corruption in the management of a life-sustaining resource like water is nothing less than a crime against humanity. When water conservation schemes remain confined to files, the crisis only deepens. That is why, despite having policies and programs, the results remain far from satisfactory.

Climate change, overextraction, unplanned urbanization, and poor management have further intensified the crisis. Natural river flows have been obstructed, ponds filled up, and forests destroyed. Consequently, rainfall patterns have changed, and water sources continue to dry up. It is clear that government efforts alone cannot solve the problem unless society itself assumes responsibility. There is much India can learn from other countries. Israel recycles up to 90 percent of its water through drip irrigation and desalination technologies. Australia ensures equitable water distribution through water trading. In the United States, wastewater reuse, and in Europe, smart water management systems have proven effective. Within India, traditional water structures such as johads, khadins, and baolis in Rajasthan continue to inspire sustainable solutions.

The path forward is clear: strict policies, transparent governance, and active public participation. A zero-tolerance approach toward corruption in water-related schemes is essential. Technology-based monitoring and mandatory social audits must be implemented. Citizens too must recognize that rainwater harvesting, water conservation, drip irrigation, and wastewater reuse are no longer optional—they are necessities. India is home to nearly 18 percent of the world’s population, yet it possesses only about 4 percent of the world’s potable water resources. Excessive extraction and inefficient management have led to a continuous decline in groundwater levels. According to NITI Aayog, nearly 600 million Indians currently face severe water stress due to inadequate access to clean water, resulting in approximately 200,000 deaths every year. By 2030, water demand in India is expected to be twice the available supply, threatening millions and potentially causing a 6 percent loss in GDP.

Time is running out. If we still fail to act, future generations will never forgive us. The water crisis is not just a present concern—it is a question of our collective future. “Water is life” must move beyond rhetoric and become a lived reality. Only corruption-free water governance, responsible administration, and an aware citizenry can save us from this impending catastrophe. Otherwise, history will record that humanity destroyed the very source of its own survival with its own hands. Effective groundwater management, efficient irrigation practices, and widespread adoption of rainwater harvesting can significantly reduce the severity of future water crisis.