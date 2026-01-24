Trade agreements with several countries will open up new opportunities for youth, says PM Modi

Last Updated on January 24, 2026 11:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government of India is making efforts to create new opportunities for youth in the country and abroad. He said India is signing trade and mobility agreements with several countries that open opportunities for the country’s skilled youth. The Prime Minister said this while addressing the 18th National Rozgar Mela virtually from New Delhi today.

Highlighting the country’s robust economy, PM Modi said that it is the only economy in the world which doubled its GDP within a decade. He said, today, over 100 countries are investing in India through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), underscoring that FDI inflows have increased by more than 2.5 times compared to the decade before 2014. He added that this surge in foreign investment is creating countless employment opportunities for young people.

On the significance of 24 January, PM Modi said, it is the day when the Constitution recognised Jana Gana Mana as the National Anthem and Vande Mataram as the National Song. Talking about the Rozgar Mela, the Prime Minister said, Rozgar Mela has become an institution and lakhs of youths have already received appointment letters from various government departments so far.

He said the appointment letters distributed today are an invitation for nation-building. He said, this is a sankalp patra for guiding youth toward a Viksit Bharat. He also said that the beginning of the year 2026 marks the start of new joy, coinciding with the recent celebration of Basant Panchami.

During the event, appointment letters were distributed to more than 61 thousand newly recruited youth in various Government departments and organisations under the Rozgar Mela initiative. The 18th Rozgar Mela was organised at 45 locations across the country. The newly recruited candidates will be joining various ministries and departments.