Stock Markets to Remain Open on Sunday, Feb 1st on account of Budget

Stock markets will remain closed on Monday on eve of Republic Day

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, in observance of Republic Day, a key national holiday. Trading activities at both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be suspended for the entire day, with market operations scheduled to resume on Tuesday, January 27.

Since Republic Day falls on a Monday in 2026, market participants will experience a long weekend, as trading will remain shut for three consecutive days. Investors and traders are advised to take note of the closure while planning their weekly strategies.

All market-related activities, including order placement and settlement processes, will remain suspended for the day.

Stock Markets to Remain Open Sunday, Feb 1st on account of Budget

Stock Markets to Remain Open on Next Sunday For Budget Day on 1st February 2026 In a separate announcement, stock exchanges have clarified that trading will continue as usual on February 1, 2026, for the presentation of the Union Budget, despite the day falling on a Sunday.

The exchanges stated that trading on Budget Day will follow normal market timings, ensuring uninterrupted market participation during one of the most closely watched financial events of the year.