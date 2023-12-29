World Bank Expresses Concern Over Pakistan’s Economic Model

In the wake of the economic crisis in Pakistan, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, Najy Benhassine said that Pakistan’s economic development is limited to the elite which resulted in the country lagging behind its fellow countries. In a Policy Vision article, published in the latest United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) publication, he said Pakistan’s economic model has become ineffective and significant progress in poverty reduction has now started to reverse.



Najy Benhassine said there is a broad consensus that action is needed to change policies that have plagued development and led to very volatile and low growth. He further said that the focus of energy reforms should be financial stability, better distribution and focus on generating alternative electricity instead of expensive ones.