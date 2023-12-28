इंडियन आवाज़     28 Dec 2023 09:19:19      انڈین آواز

Kim Jong-Un Orders Military Acceleration Amid US Confrontations

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has ordered the military to accelerate war preparations, including its nuclear program, in a bid to counter what he calls unprecedented confrontational moves by the United States.

Speaking on the policy directions for the coming year at a key meeting of the country’s ruling party, Kim also said Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with anti-imperialist independent countries.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim also stressed that the military situation on the Korean peninsula had become extreme due to anti-North confrontations with the US.

The 9th plenary meeting of the 8th central committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea kicked off on Tuesday to wrap up year. The day-long assembly of the party and government officials has been used in recent years to make key policy announcements.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol today visited a frontline military unit in the eastern county of Yeoncheon to inspect its defence posture and called for immediate retaliation if there is any provocation from North Korea.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین کو گوگل میں ملی ملازمت

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین (آئی آئی ٹی دھنباد) نے ن ...

پہلوان ونیش پھوگٹ نے کھیل رتن، ارجن ایوارڈ واپس کرنے کا اعلان کر دیا۔ #Vinesh Phogat 

کشتی اولمپین ونیش پھوگاٹ نے منگل کو کہا کہ وہ ہندوستانی ریسل ...

ملک اور بیرون ملک کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے

بھارت سمیت دنیا بھر میں آج کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے۔ دن ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart