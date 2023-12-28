Kim Jong-Un Orders Military Acceleration Amid US Confrontations

AMN

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has ordered the military to accelerate war preparations, including its nuclear program, in a bid to counter what he calls unprecedented confrontational moves by the United States.

Speaking on the policy directions for the coming year at a key meeting of the country’s ruling party, Kim also said Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with anti-imperialist independent countries.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim also stressed that the military situation on the Korean peninsula had become extreme due to anti-North confrontations with the US.

The 9th plenary meeting of the 8th central committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea kicked off on Tuesday to wrap up year. The day-long assembly of the party and government officials has been used in recent years to make key policy announcements.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol today visited a frontline military unit in the eastern county of Yeoncheon to inspect its defence posture and called for immediate retaliation if there is any provocation from North Korea.