Reunification of Taiwan with China is inevitable claims Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has claimed that the reunification of Taiwan with China is inevitable, emphasising Beijing’s longstanding stance ahead of a crucial election in Taiwan next month. Xi made these remarks during an address marking the 130th anniversary of the birth of Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China. Xi’s statements reiterate China’s claim over Taiwan, a self-ruled island democracy, and align with his broader goal to enhance China’s global power and stature. The timing is significant as Taiwan approaches a critical presidential vote, where political parties’ positions on relations with China often serve as a gauge of public sentiment on Beijing.