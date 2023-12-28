इंडियन आवाज़     28 Dec 2023 09:19:40      انڈین آواز

US State Department announces military aid package worth 250 million US dollars to Ukraine

Published On:

AMN

The US State Department has announced a military aid package worth 250 million US dollars, the final such package that the United States will provide to Ukraine until Congress approves the Joe Biden administration’s funding requests. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that this package provides arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine.

The Biden administration, last week, revealed its intention to unveil one additional Ukraine security package before the end of the year. However, it emphasised that it would be the final package that the United States could extend to Ukraine without obtaining explicit approval from lawmakers.

This package marks the limit of the US’ ability to provide weapons to Ukraine without additional funding from Congress. The Biden administration has asked Congress for a supplementary package including more than 60 billion US dollars in aid for Ukraine. But the legislation is currently stalled as negotiators try to find a compromise on border security and immigration policy, key Republican demands as part of any deal.

Since Russia’s invasion commenced in February 2022, the US has allocated over 46 billion US dollars in military aid to Ukraine.

