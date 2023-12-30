Hamas officials expected to arrive in Cairo to discuss ceasefire plan to end war in Gaza

AMN/ WEB DESK

A delegation of Hamas officials is expected to arrive in Cairo today to discuss a ceasefire plan which could potentially end the war in Gaza. As per reports, the plan, drafted by Egypt, reveals a three-stage plan which will ultimately bring an end to the Israel-Hamas War. The plan has been drafted by Egypt and Hamas will record their “observations” today. Egypt had presented this plan to both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad when their chief visited last week. Citing a Hamas official, AFP reported that the Qatar-based Hamas political office will be paying a visit to Cairo.

Sources close to Hamas say Cairo’s three-stage plan provides for renewable ceasefires, a staggered release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and ultimately a ceasefire to end the war sparked by the deadly 7th October attack on Israel, Agence France-Presse reports. It also provides for a Palestinian government of technocrats after talks involving “all Palestinian factions”, which would be responsible for governing and rebuilding in postwar Gaza.

A high-level delegation from the Hamas political office will visit Cairo tomorrow to meet Egyptian officials and give the response of the Palestinian factions, including several observations, to their plan. Qatar, backed by Egypt and the United States, last month helped broker a first week-long truce in which 80 Israeli hostages were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.