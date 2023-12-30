China names former Navy chief Dong Jun as its new Defence Minister

AMN

China named former Navy chief Dong Jun as its new Defence Minister yesterday to replace Li Shangfu who disappeared from public view four months ago.

Mr. Dong’s appointment was announced by China’s top legislators at a Standing Committee meeting of the National People’s Congress in Beijing.

The move follows a slew of dismissals of top military officials from the country’s top posts earlier this year. Further sackings took place this week too, with nine senior military officials removed from the Standing Committee.