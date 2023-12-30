Argentina’s new President Javier Milei decides to not join BRICS

AMN

Argentina’s new President Javier Milei has decided to withdraw plans for his country to join BRICS, the five-nation bloc of emerging economies, in a turnaround from the previous administration.

Argentine media outlets reported yesterday that President Milei, who took office earlier this month, informed about the decision to the BRICS members China, Russia, India, Brazil, and South Africa through a letter.

At the BRICS summit in August, members had agreed to invite Argentina and five other countries, including Egypt and Ethiopia, to join the bloc on the 1st of January.