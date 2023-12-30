Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility for recent attacks in Balochistan’s Noshki, Turbat, and Buleda

AMN

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a pro-independence armed group, has claimed responsibility for the recent attacks in Balochistan’s Noshki, Turbat, and Buleda, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

These attacks have led to the death of at least one Pakistani soldier and caused injuries to several others. BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement that the BLA fighters targeted Pakistani forces post in the Balghani, Keshangi area of Noshki using snipers and heavy weapons.

The BLA statement further detailed that in the Aabsir area near Balochi Bazaar in Turbat, their fighters executed an attack using grenade launchers. Spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch claimed that this attack led to heavy losses for the Pakistani forces.