Russia draws sharp criticism at UNSC for launching massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine

Published On:

WEB DESK

Russia drew sharp criticism at the UN Security Council yesterday for launching massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine after Kyiv and its supporters called for an urgent meeting of the 15-member body to address the strikes.

Most council members, including the United States, France, and Britain, condemned the attacks on Ukraine.”Tragically, 2023 is ending as it began with devastating violence against the people of Ukraine,” UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari said after briefing the council on the attacks.

Russian strikes across Ukraine killed 31 civilians and wounded more than 160 others in the biggest aerial attacks since the start of the war in February 2022. Meanwhile, Poland said a Russian missile appeared to have flown into its airspace before returning to Ukraine.

