Women’s FIH Nations Cup 2022: Indian hockey team tops Pool B & confirms its place in semi-finals

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Hockey, the Indian hockey team topped Pool B of the Women’s FIH Nations Cup 2022 with a 2-0 victory over South Africa in Valencia, Spain today and confirmed its place in the semi-finals.

India beat Chile 3-1 in their opening match, saw off Asian champions Japan 2-1 yesterday, and finished Pool B with a perfect nine points with a win over South Africa. India will now face Ireland in the second semi-final on Saturday while Pool A winner Spain will take on the winner of the match between Japan and Chile. South Africa, with three losses, finished bottom of Pool B. The eventual winner of the Women’s FIH Nations Cup will be promoted to the FIH Pro League’s 2023-24 season.