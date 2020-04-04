Women SHGs in Manipur starts making hand sanitizers and face masks

North Eastern Region Community Resource (NERACOMP) of Ministry of DoNER with partnership of an NGO – Social Transmission Agency have engaged two women SHGs based in Churachandpur district for making hand sanitizers and face masks.

Mr. Seikhongam, BDO of NERACOMP said, the project for making hand sanitizers and face masks was started from 29 March after considering the scarcity of these items in local market after the outbreak of COVID-19. Two women SHGs based in Churachandpur district has been given the task for making the items.

So far, Teiseng SHG Federation has able to made around 200 bottles of 100 ml hand sanitizers while Kotelui Area SHG Federation has able to stitch around 250 face masks.Now hand sanitizers are selling at Rs. 150 per bottle and masks for Rs. 30 per a piece, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur inaugurates these items and now available in the local market.