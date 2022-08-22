FreeCurrencyRates.com

Women Participation in police increasing across India: Nityanand Rai

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has said that the participation of women in police is increasing across the country and women are performing better in every field.

Addressing the inaugural session of National Conference of Women Police (NCWP) at Raj Bhavan in Shimla, Mr. Rai said that the centre is trying to increase the number of women in the police force. He said that the objective of organizing this conference is to further develop the quality of leadership among women and to discuss the challenges faced by women police officers and personnel.

It may be recalled that more than 200 women police officers and personnel are participating in the two-day conference being held by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPRD) in Collaboration with Himachal Police.

The conference is showcasing the achievements of women police officers and the issues and challenges faced by women in the 21st century. It is also highlighting and discussing the new roles and responsibilities of women.

