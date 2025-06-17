Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

Jun 17, 2025
The UK’s foreign intelligence agency, MI6, will be led by a woman for the first time in its 116-year history. Blaise Metreweli, who joined the Secret Intelligence Service in 1999, will become the 18th chief of the organisation, taking over from Richard Moore later this year. Metreweli, who currently oversees technology and innovation at the agency, said she was proud and honoured to have been asked to lead. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the appointment ‘historic,’ noting that it comes at a time when the work of our intelligence services has never been more vital.

