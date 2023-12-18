Women, children among 61 migrants drown following shipwreck off Libya coast

Sixty-one migrants, including women and children have drowned following a shipwreck off the coast of Libya. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya said, the boat, carrying around 86 people, departed the Libyan city of Zwara, about 110 kilometers from the capital, Tripoli. Saturday’s shipwreck was the latest tragedy in this part of the Mediterranean Sea, a key but dangerous route for migrants seeking a better life in Europe. According to the IOM’s missing migrants project, at least 940 migrants were reported dead and 1,248 missing of Libya between January 1 and November 18.