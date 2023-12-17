इंडियन आवाज़     17 Dec 2023 08:11:22      انڈین آواز

Election Commission of Pakistan summons several members of PTI in an intra-party election case

Published On:

AMN / ISLAMABAD

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned several members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Monday in an intra-party election case, filed by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, the party’s Chief Election Commissioner, Niazullah Niazi, party’s Secretary-General, Omar Ayub, Punjab party President, Yasmin Rashid and other PTI members- Haleem Adil Sheikh, Ali Amin Gandapur and Sardar Masroof have also been issued the summons. A five member bench of ECP will hear the case.

This comes just days after intra-party polls were organised by PTI on the orders of the ECP. Voting was exercised through an online app. Barrister Gohar Khan was elected unopposed as the Chairman of the party, replacing former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mr. Babar alleges that the party and the election symbol of ‘bat’ were at stake. He called the party’s election a fraud and has made demands for creation of an intra-party election commission. He also expressed reservations about the General Elections to be held in Pakistan early next year.

