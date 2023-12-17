इंडियन आवाज़     17 Dec 2023 12:32:36      انڈین آواز

Israel: Defense chiefs take blame for hostage killings, note complexities of Gaza battlefield

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The chief of Israel’s defense forces has accepted responsibility for the accidental killing of three hostages attempting to escape captivity in Gaza, vowing steps to ensure no repeat of the tragic incident but also noting the difficulties soldiers face in Gaza’s “complex” urban battlefields.

Yotam Haim, Samar Talalka and Alon Lulu Shamriz were killed as they attempted to approach a group of soldiers in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood while waving a white cloth and yelling for help in Hebrew. The trio had escaped their Hamas abductors, but soldiers feared they were an attempt to lure troops into a trap and opened fire, killing them before realizing the mistake, according to an initial Israel Defense Forces probe.

In a video statement, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi called the slayings “a difficult and painful event.”

Tel Aviv. December 16, 2023. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Israel’s defense chiefs said they accepted responsibility for the accidental killing of three hostages attempting to escape captivity in Gaza, vowing steps to ensure no repeat of the tragic incident but also noting the difficulties soldiers face in Gaza’s “complex” urban battlefields.

Yotam Haim, Samar Talalka and Alon Lulu Shamriz were killed as they attempted to approach a group of soldiers in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood while waving a white cloth and yelling for help in Hebrew. The trio had escaped their Hamas abductors, but soldiers feared they were an attempt to lure troops into a trap and opened fire, killing them before realizing the mistake, according to an initial Israel Defense Forces probe.

In a video statement, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi called the slayings “a difficult and painful event.

“The IDF, and I as its commander, are responsible for what happened, and we will do everything to prevent the recurrence of such cases in the continuation of the fighting,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الصباح 86 سال کی عمر میں انتقال کر گئے

شیخ مشعل الاحمد الصباح کویت کے نئے امیر مقرر کویت کے ام ...

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

WEB DESK The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

@Powered By: Logicsart