Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated
Prez, MPs pay tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad on his Birth Anniversary
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un warns of ‘very giant struggle’ next year to boost different sectors: State media
18 of 16000 fliers from at-risk nations test positive: Govt
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Dec 2021 02:55:42      انڈین آواز

Withdrawal of farm laws not a sign of weakness, won’t impact other reforms: FM Sitharaman

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The withdrawal of three farm laws by the government is not a sign of weakness and will not impact any other reforms, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharaman said in response to a question during a session at the Agenda Aaj Tak TV.

When asked whether the retraction of the farm laws would impact the government’s other reforms, the finance minister made it clear that the decision does not set any precedent for the future.

“I don’t think it will work out like that,” she said, adding that the move to withdraw the farm laws is not a sign of weakness.

Sitharaman also said the decision to repeal the three farm laws will not impact other key reforms like asset monetisation and privatisation. “The withdrawal of farm laws will not impact other reforms of the government,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.

Nirmala Sitharaman defended the farm laws and targeted opposition parties for protesting against them. She claimed that the same laws were included in the manifestos of many other political parties when they were in a position of power.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Junior Hockey World Cup: Germany outplay India 4-2 to set up title clash with Argentina

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubneshwar Displaying awesome firepower six-time champion Germany overwhelmed hosts In ...

Abhijit Singh Chadha takes one-shot lead over Kartik Sharma, emerges third-round leader at Pune Open Golf

Harpal Singh Bedi Pune, 3 December: Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha carded bogey-free six-under 64 to t ...

We will try to play attacking hockey against Germany; India Chief Coach Graham Reid

Harpal Singh Bedi  Bhubaneswar, 2 November:  Chief Coach Graham Reid on Thursday asserted that India wil ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz