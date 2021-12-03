Withdrawal of farm laws not a sign of weakness, won’t impact other reforms: FM Sitharaman

WEB DESK

The withdrawal of three farm laws by the government is not a sign of weakness and will not impact any other reforms, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharaman said in response to a question during a session at the Agenda Aaj Tak TV.

When asked whether the retraction of the farm laws would impact the government’s other reforms, the finance minister made it clear that the decision does not set any precedent for the future.

“I don’t think it will work out like that,” she said, adding that the move to withdraw the farm laws is not a sign of weakness.

Sitharaman also said the decision to repeal the three farm laws will not impact other key reforms like asset monetisation and privatisation. “The withdrawal of farm laws will not impact other reforms of the government,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.

Nirmala Sitharaman defended the farm laws and targeted opposition parties for protesting against them. She claimed that the same laws were included in the manifestos of many other political parties when they were in a position of power.