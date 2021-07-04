Wimbledon: Sania Mirza & Rohan Bopanna enter third round of Mixed Doubles

WEB DESK

Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna progressed into the third round of Mixed Doubles after beating British pairing of Emily Webley-Smith and Aidan McHugh 6-3, 6-1 in straight sets.

The Indian pair will now lock horns with the pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Andreja Klepac in the third round.

However, the other Indian player Divij Sharan and his British wife Samantha Murray Sharan, who were playing as a pair, lost to Croatia’s Darija Jurak and South Africa’s Raven Klaasen 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 in the second round of Mixed Doubles.